Mamata terms delay in appointing SEC as 'unprecedented'

With Governor CV Ananda Bose delaying giving his nod to the Bengal government's nominees for the position of state election commissioner (SEC)'s position, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed the situation as ''unprecedented'' as the state needs to hold Panchayat polls within a few months.

The chief minister said she hoped good sense would prevail and an officer would be posted soon. ''The post is vacant now and panchayat elections are approaching. This is the first time we are facing this sort of trouble. Let good sense prevail. I will not bow before anyone,'' Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat. The SEC's position is lying vacant since Sourav Kumar Das completed his term in office. Banerjee said her government has sent its poposal for the post to the Governor. ''We have sent our recommendation for the post of State Election Commissioner to the Governor. However, the file is sitting pending with the Raj Bhavan.

''Because of this delay, we don't have a State Election Commissioner, even though the Panchayat Elections are almost upon us,'' she said. ''I am requesting the Governor's Office to release the files at the earliest, let good sense prevail,'' Banerjee added. The state government had initially proposed former chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, but Bose had returned the file, seeking to know why a retired bureaucrat should only be considered. Later, according to sources, the state secretariat sent in a second name - that of additional chief secretary Ajit Ranjan Burman.

However, there is speculation that Raj Bhavan wants a third name to be added to the panel.

In response to questions by newspersons, the chief minister said, "If the governor wants another name he can say it". Bose, earlier in the day declined to comment anything on the issue and said, ''The right decision will be taken at the right time.'' The state election commission is mandated to conduct elections to urban local bodies and panchayat bodies in the state. The first task of the next SEC will be to conduct the panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)