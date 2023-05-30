Left Menu

Doesn't matter to us: Raut on Fadnavis-Raj meeting

He was commenting on a tete-a-tete between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Monday night. The meeting assumed significance as civic polls are long due in Mumbai and other parts of the state.Even if Devendra Fadnavis goes there and stays for eight daysRaj Thackeray is a very good host.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:20 IST
Doesn't matter to us: Raut on Fadnavis-Raj meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said meetings between two people do not make any difference to his party. He was commenting on a tete-a-tete between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Monday night. The meeting assumed significance as civic polls are long due in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

"Even if Devendra Fadnavis goes there and stays for eight days…Raj Thackeray is a very good host. Fadnavis must have felt like going there. It does not affect the Shiv Sena if anyone goes to meet someone," Raut told reporters here.

Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2006 after falling out with Uddhav Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023