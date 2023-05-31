Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting in Patna next month: Raut

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Thackerays party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters here, Raut said All like-minded parties are coming together and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:55 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Thackeray's party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders in the country in a bid to unite them to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to reporters here, Raut said “All like-minded parties are coming together and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna.” Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday said most parties opposed to the BJP are likely to take part in the ''extremely important meeting''.

Earlier this month, Kumar met Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

