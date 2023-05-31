Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Bihar ahead of Opposition leaders' meet

"The date and venue will be finalised later but we have received a confirmation regarding PM Modi's visit to the state," BJP's Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary said.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:13 IST
PM Modi to visit Bihar ahead of Opposition leaders' meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the opposition leaders' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar in June and is likely to address a public meeting, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary confirmed. "BJP is doing 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30 to June 30 across Bihar to add more people to the party, and for that, we have invited PM Narendra Modi to visit the state. We got a positive response from PM, and are looking forward to his visit," Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday.

"The date and venue will be finalised later but we have received a confirmation regarding PM Modi's visit to the state," he added. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, will chair a meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on June 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023