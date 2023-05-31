PM Modi reaches Pushkar for temple visit, rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and later address a rally. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said Modi reached the holy town in a helicopter after landing at the Kishangarh airport. The prime minister will travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for his public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the meeting.

