Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 32.35 crore unemployment allowance to 1.05 lakh beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday disbursed Rs 32.35 crore as the second instalment of the unemployment allowance into the bank accounts of 1.05 lakh beneficiaries, and said he would be happier if these youths actually get jobs. Under the scheme, the state government pays Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to each beneficiary. The first instalment of Rs 16.54 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 66,256 beneficiaries on April 30, officials said.

The chief minister transferred the second instalment amount during a function held at his official residence here.

''The unemployed youths are being provided assistance through this scheme, but I would be happier when you get employed,'' he said while addressing the gathering of youths present there.

Advertisements for recruitment into various departments are continuously being released. At the same time, the government has also been imparting skill development training so that youths could start their own business. Unemployment allowance is just a small assistance through which you could achieve your goals, he added.

This allowance will help in buying books for competitive exams and other things. The state government has waived the examination fees for the youth of Chhattisgarh in exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), he added.

Meanwhile, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao accused the ruling Congress of misleading the youths in the state.

The Congress government has broken the dreams of youths in the state and they are filled with anger, he alleged.

During his Republic Day address this year, CM Baghel had announced that unemployed youths will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 in the state from April. It was one of the key promises made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly election, in which the grand old party returned to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

