Left Menu

Maha: Will urge CM Shinde to change name of Ahmednagar to ‘Ahilyanagar’, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar city to Ahilyanagar.Fadnavis, Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and dharamashalas public rest houses, throughout India.If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar werent there, Kashi wouldnt have remained.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:33 IST
Maha: Will urge CM Shinde to change name of Ahmednagar to ‘Ahilyanagar’, says Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar city to 'Ahilyanagar'.

Fadnavis, Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and 'dharamashalas' (public rest houses), throughout India.

"If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar weren't there, Kashi wouldn't have remained. If she wasn't there, we wouldn't have temples of Lord Shiva. That's why people want Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyanagar. I am also going to request CM Eknath Shinde about the same," he said.

The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a "Hindutva" government. "We are the people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde's) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is 'mawala' (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar." The Union home ministry in February approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023