"We, too, would attend it": Jharkhand CM Soren confirms JMM's participation in Patna Opposition meet

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Wednesday confirmed his party's attendance at the meeting of leading Opposition forces in Patna on June 12.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 07:58 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren on Wednesday confirmed his party's attendance at the meeting of leading Opposition forces in Patna on June 12. To a question on whether his party would attend the meeting of Opposition forces in Patna, CM Soren said, "Since all Opposition parties have enlisted their participation at the meeting, we, too, would attend it."

Earlier, on Sunday, Janata Dal (United) leader Manjit Singh said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair a meeting of leading Opposition players in the state capital on June 12. The Bihar CM has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the effort to galvanise the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, he has already met the likes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Speaking to ANI earlier, the JDU leader said, "On June 12, there will be a grand meeting of Opposition parties in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which will send a message to the whole country. Bihar will lay the groundwork for the change in the country."

"You will see all like-minded parties standing together," he added. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary confirmed earlier that Prime Minister Modi will visit Bihar in June and is likely to address a public meeting, ahead of the opposition meeting in Patna.

"BJP is doing 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30 to June 30 across Bihar in a bid to reach out to people and for that, we have invited PM Narendra Modi to visit the state. We got a positive response from the PM and are looking forward to his visit," Samrat Choudhary told media persons earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

