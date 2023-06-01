Left Menu

MP: Congress leader questions making of Mahakal Lok idols, BJP minister hits back

Verma said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a plan of only Rs 97 crores for the development of Mahakal Lok while we had made a plan of Rs 300 crores. I have proof of the idols which were made. The idols are made of very weak materials. China's materials were used in it, these all are the indication that the BJP government is going out of power in the state."

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:04 IST
MP: Congress leader questions making of Mahakal Lok idols, BJP minister hits back
Former Minister and Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday claimed that the damaged idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain were not made of sturdy materials. Verma said, "The BJP planned to develop Mahakal Lok at a cost of only Rs 97 crore while our plan was to build it at a cost Rs 300 crore. I have proof that the idols (dotting the premises of Mahakal Lok) were made of weak materials. Chinese materials were used in the installation of the idols. The damage to these idols is an indication that the BJP is likely to meet the same electoral fate in the state."

"The condition of religious places like the Mahakal Lok has stirred our souls. The BJP government has reached the pinnacle of corruption, especially if one considers the sorry state of the Mahakal Lok. The idols of Sapta Rishi have been made with materials of questionable quality. We saw the broken idols there. The necks of some idols lay broken while the hands of some others fell off. Sanatan Dharma doesn't give you (BJP) the licence to indulge in corruption in the development and upkeep of religious places," he added. He added, "I am aware that the Ujjain collector and (Urban Welfare and Housing minister) Bhupendra Singh said they would have the broken idols repaired and installed again. Sanatam Dharma says broken idols cannot be installed again in a religious place. The BJP is insulting Sanatan Dharma."

Responding to the Congress leader's claims, Bhupendra Singh said, "The largest investigative body of the Government of India, CIPET (Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology) has given its approval (to the Mahakal Lok project). There were no irregularities in the making of the idols." The minister added, "They (Congress) are resorting to cheap politics. The technical approval to the project was given by the Congress party itself. And if the construction and installation work was shoddy, why did the Congress pay for it during its tenure?"

New idols of Saptarishi will be installed in place of the broken ones on the premises of the Mahakal Lok, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023