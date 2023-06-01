Left Menu

Traffic snarls in central Delhi leave commuters hassled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy traffic in central Delhi, including ITO, on Thursday morning made it difficult for the commuters to reach their destination on time.

The traffic police said they received several calls regarding traffic congestion near ITO, Rajghat and Delhi Gate, which are in close proximity to the Hyderabad House, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who is on a four-day visit to Delhi.

An anti-encroachment drive is underway at the nearby Bhairon Marg.

The commuters took to Twitter to complain about the traffic snarl-ups in different parts of the national capital. A commuter said he was stuck at ITO for around an hour due to heavy traffic.

Another commuter, too, complained about having to wait for around one hour in the same stretch from Laxmi Nagar to ITO.

A Twitter user posted about the massive traffic jam on Ring Road at Indraprastha Park, adding that there was congestion in the area on most days due to police checking near Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Other places that witnessed heavy traffic on Thursday include the Libaspur underpass, Sonia Vihar, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, among others.

