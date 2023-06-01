Left Menu

EU parliament backs company checks on suppliers for human rights abuses

Parliament voted 366 in favour, with 225 against, though an attempt to strengthen the obligation of company boards and directors to ensure compliance with the new law failed. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), part of a welter of EU "green deal" plans now facing opposition from centre-right parties, would also require big companies to publish plans on how they will transition to a net-zero economy by cutting carbon emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:08 IST
EU parliament backs company checks on suppliers for human rights abuses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a groundbreaking draft law that would make it mandatory for large companies to check whether their suppliers are using child labour or damaging the environment.

A last-minute attempt to reject or significantly water down a cross-party deal largely foundered. Parliament voted 366 in favour, with 225 against, though an attempt to strengthen the obligation of company boards and directors to ensure compliance with the new law failed.

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), part of a welter of EU "green deal" plans now facing opposition from centre-right parties, would also require big companies to publish plans on how they will transition to a net-zero economy by cutting carbon emissions. "With this vote EU policy makers are recognising that current voluntary codes of conduct are not producing the seismic shift we need to ensure sustainable corporate business practices," said Richard Gardiner, head of EU policy at World Benchmarking Alliance.

Large companies from across the world that sell products in the EU would have to comply with CSDDD checks on suppliers, take mitigating action when abuses are uncovered or face sanctions. Thursday's vote means negotiations with EU states, who have joint say on a final deal, will start later this month.

The negotiations are likely to focus on disagreements over the scope of the new rules and how early they will come into force. Parliament wants to include financial services, while EU states want to give member states a choice on whether to apply the law in the financial sector or not.

Justice for Everybody's Business, a coalition of civil society and labour union organisations, said it was a "historic day" in the fight against corporate abuses. "For too long, big business has taken advantage of hidden global value chains to operate with impunity," it said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023