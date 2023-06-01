Left Menu

MP 'Ladli Behna' scheme: CM gives sanction letters to four women

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:12 IST
MP 'Ladli Behna' scheme: CM gives sanction letters to four women
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday distributed sanction letters in Bhopal's Duganagar slum area to beneficiaries of his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 1000 per month in their bank accounts from June 10th onwards, with Chouhan saying sanction letters were given at their doorstep during the day to avoid inconvenience to them of visiting government offices.

An official said the CM reached the homes of four women, identified as Sheetal Mahavar, Sushma Raikwar, Sunita Lovanshi and Ummedi Bai, and gave the sanction letters.

Hailing the scheme as one that empowers women, the CM said it will enhance their confidence and fulfil their dreams.

Lovanshi said she will spend the money on the studies of her daughter.

Chouhan also directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the family members of Ummedi Bai.

More than 1.25 crore women have enrolled for the Ladli Behna scheme.

Incidentally, the opposition Congress has said it will give Rs 1,500 per month to women if it comes to power in the Assembly polls to be held at the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023