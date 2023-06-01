Telangana: PM Modi will not be Prime Minister after 2024 elections, says KTR

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While talking to the media, he said, "PM Modi is the most in-efficient, incompetent, ineffective Prime Minister in last 75 years. He's responsible for the lowest value of the rupee, high unemployment, high inflation, high fuel prices and high LPG prices."

"Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after the 2024 elections. Since the 1952 elections, 80 per cent of the time, people reject those they do not like. Similarly, people will send PM Modi home. The people are determined to send BJP home as it is the reason for inflation and other problems," he further remarked. "I dare PM Modi, INC Mallikarjun Kharge, and JP Nadda to come out and show where they can bring a better model than Telangana across the country. Is there a better model of governance in any other state?" questioned the minister.

"Even when Manipur was burning, the Prime Minister and many other ministers were in Karnataka campaigning for the elections. PM Modi inaugurates trains, while Union Ministers inaugurate lifts at railway stations," he added. Speaking on the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, he said, "We are confident that we will come back to power with full majority. We will win around 90-100 seats in the coming polls. It is very difficult for BJP to win back even their three existing seats in Telangana. BJP is more in social media and less in society. BJP is more in newspapers and less in public. Our Chief Minister's face will be KCR. I challenge them (BJP and Congress) to announce their Chief Minister candidate so that people will be able to choose."

"Three main things on which Telangana was fought out are water, funds and employment. On all these three things Telangana has been successful. You can name a sector where we haven't worked on. We have always said innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth are what we have been showing in Telangana. Telangana is number one in per capita. We have come up with a green budget. We have come up in innovation in every act and policy," he added. Targeting the Opposition in the state, he said, "The opposition in Telangana keep shouting 'scams' whenever anything happens. They have made it a habit to blabber about it. During Secretariat construction, metro project and other projects they did the same. In the case of ORR, we are open to any investigation from any agency. We have even filed defamation from HMDA against Revanth Reddy and Raghunandan Rao. Now the matter is sub judice. Let them substantiate their allegation in the court."

Talking about Delimitation, he said, "Southern states are doing well, we have already taken measures on population control and now it's not fair that you just increase MP seats in Uttar Pradesh and double it and when it comes to the south you don't increase the number and not allowing represent politically. After 75 years of independence, India should think newly. A different approach should be considered. Constitution got amended several times, this time also they should think about it. When you can bring an ordinance against SC order then you can also do this." Launching a scathing attack on Owaisi, KTR said, "We haven't taken anyone for granted including Asaduddin Owaisi. I would like to ask a question to Owaisi whether he is quoting Telangana or not where minorities are getting benefitted. If Owaisi wishes to fight in more places, let him do it."

Speaking on the Opposition Unity or a third front, KTR said, "Blind hatred is not good against one party or one person. Unity of opposition should be for positive agenda. There's already enough hatred in the country. Why should Modi become the main slogan of the opposition? The main slogan should be the model of development. India is not a two party system. We have a multi-party system." "Most underrated and overlooked PM of India is PV Narsimha Rao, and he was disrespected by his own party," he added.

"Demonetisation was the biggest disaster in the country. Every day there was a new narrative being told about the reason for demonetisation. Even BRS had supported it then. But we repent it now," he further remarked. Meanwhile BJP Spokesperson Rachana Reddy reacted on KTR on BRS winning 90-100 seats.

She said, "BRS winning 100 seats is in KTR's dreams. It is while BRS is facing severe corruption charges and anti-incumbency. Congress has lost its value and its BJP who will form the government." While talking to ANI, Telengana Mahila Congress President, Sunitha Rao reacted to the comments of KTR that BRS will win 90-100 seats in Telangana.

The Congress leader said, "Today, the loot is going on in Telangana by the Kalvakuntla family. They are looting the public. They are grabbing lands in the name of Dharani portal. They have forgotten the issues of the people today. The people know very well what CM KCR has done for the people. They are looting us and the people are ready to bid bye to them in the upcoming elections. KCR has looted Telangana and now he is going to the national politics. They have even changed their party name from TRS to BRS which stands for Bandit's Rashtra Samiti. The public is aware of the politics which are going on in Telangana. KTR's statement of winning 90-100 seats is incorrect. They will not get even deposits." She also reacted to KTR's statement that Congress and BJP should declare their CM face.

She said, "Congress party is a National Party and everything will be decided by our high command. Our National President Kharge will decide in future. It is too early to decide now. But the public has made up their mind to vote for Congress and Congress is coming to power with a majority." (ANI)

