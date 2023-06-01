Left Menu

Congress should implement guarantees without delay: BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kateel

The Congress should implement the five guarantees it promised before the elections to the people without any further delay, Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, he said the BJP will take to the streets if the government fails to fulfil the promises without any conditions.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:43 IST
Congress should implement guarantees without delay: BJP Karnataka state president Nalin Kateel
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress should implement the five guarantees it promised before the elections to the people without any further delay, Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday. Addressing reporters here, he said the BJP will take to the streets if the government fails to fulfil the promises without any conditions. Kateel said the Congress government is now talking about certain guidelines to implement the proposals which was not mentioned during the election campaign. The ruling party is trying to deceive the public, he said. ''The Congress, which offered to fulfil the promises within 24 hours of taking charge, has not implemented the guarantees even after 20 days,'' he claimed, adding that the BJP will not remain silent if the assurances are not kept. Kateel also told reporters that he spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express, urging him to extend the train's route up to Mangaluru. DK district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri and Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023