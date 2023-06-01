White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire

The White House announced on Thursday that it will levy sanctions against actors ''who are perpetuating the violence'' in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by a cease-fire agreement.

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Sudan, including officials from the warring Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces, and leaders from the former Omar al-Bashir regime, who are "responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Sudan's democratic transition", according to the State Department.

President Joe Biden on May 4 laid the groundwork for the sanctions when he issued an executive order that expanded US authorities to respond to the violence and help bring an end to the conflict.

"These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

