BJP will have to face defeat in Rajasthan: State minister Khachariyawas

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:47 IST
Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Thursday said the opposition BJP will have to face defeat in the state assembly elections later this year as it did in Karnataka, due to resentment against the party among the people.

People will oppose the BJP as a result of its policies at the Centre that have led to inflation and unemployment in the state, he said.

''Like in Karnataka, the BJP will lose the assembly elections in Rajasthan. The party will have to bear the result of inflation, poverty and unemployment,'' Food and Civil Supplies Minister Khachariyawas said.

The minister said the BJP had promised to provide employment to two crore people every year but the party could not even give a total of two crore jobs in its nine-year term.

''This is one reason why the BJP will have to face defeat, no matter how many public meetings it holds or whatever atmosphere it creates,'' he said.

Referring to the relief given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to electricity consumers, Khachariyawas said whenever the state government gives relief to the public, the BJP speaks against it.

Gehlot on Wednesday night announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all domestic households irrespective of total consumption per month.

