BJP has no leader to guide party towards victory in upcoming Rajasthan polls: RLP chief Beniwal

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP has not yet decided under whose leadership it will fight the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. He also hit out at BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje over her alleged role in corruption cases. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Beniwal claimed it will be difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about corruption if he is sharing stage with Raje. He also said that youngsters are against the Centre's latest Agneepath scheme, and claimed the same was reflected in the results of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections. The Agnipath scheme provides for recruitment of youth in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The Nagaur MP reiterated his suggestion of a third front against the Congress and the BJP in the desert state. "The BJP in Rajasthan has failed to play its role as a constructive opposition in the last four years. It was the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) which has effectively raised issues, be it the paper leak or any other matter," he told reporters here. "The prime minister has to repeatedly come to Rajasthan because the party has not been able to decide under whose leadership it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state," Beniwal, who was part of the BJP-led NDA before quitting the alliance on the issue of farmers agitation in 2020, said.

Taking a dig at Raje, Beniwal said, "Everyone knows that corruption was rampant during the previous government led by Vasundhara Raje. She was sitting next to the prime minister in the rally yesterday." "... You are talking against corruption while taking along the corrupt," he said. The RLP leader said his party will hold four rallies and four demonstrations in the state this month on several issues, including sand mafia and jobs to youths in local industries, among others. RLP currently has three MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly of 200 members.

