Chhattisgarh: Over 300 people, including Padma Shri recipients and former IAS officer, join BJP

Besides, 13 artists awarded with state awards and internationally recognized personalities join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:04 IST
Over 300 people, including Padma Shri recipients and former IAS, join BJP (Photo/BJP). Image Credit: ANI
A few months ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, over 300 persons including two Padma Shri awardees and a former IAS officer joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Padma Shri recipients Ajun Sharma and Radheyshyam Barle and former IAS Rajpal Singh Tyagi joined the BJP in the presence of Chhattisgarh's incharge Om Mathur, the party's state president Arun Sao, former Chief Minister and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh and other senior leaders.

Besides, 13 artists awarded with state awards and internationally recognized personalities join the hand of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Renowned artists, including Padma Shri recipients, former IAS, businessman, social workers, heads of separate communities and other sections of society entered BJP and this is a good sign for the party," Sao said.

He further said that the event confirms that the countdown for the exit of the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh starts. Claiming that people across Chhattisgarh are disappointed by the misrule of Congress government, Sao said now the public is looking towards BJP with hope and trust.

"Impressed by the traditions, programmes, ideology of BJP and works done by the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre, people in large numbers entered the party to weed out Congress from the state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

