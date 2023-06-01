Macron, Scholz urge Kosovo, Serb leaders to hold new elections

Left Menu

France and Germany urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to organise new elections as soon as possible in regions affected by recent civil unrest, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after talks in Moldova with the two parties. Speaking after a summit of European leaders in Moldova, Macron said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had given them a week to respond to their proposals.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:36 IST
Speaking after a summit of European leaders in Moldova, Macron said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had given them a week to respond to their proposals. Unrest in Kosovo's north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region's Serb-majority area, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina. The majority Serb population had boycotted the April election, allowing ethnic Albanians to win the poll.

"What we have asked the two parties is very simple: the organisation as soon as possible of new elections in these four municipalities with a commitment from Kosovo, Macron told reporters. They had also asked for clear participation from the Serbian side and the resolution without delay on the question of the associations of Serb municipalities from the Kosovo side.

"Each party will consult and come back next week with clear answers," he said. The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo insisted on Thursday that they want to defuse a violent crisis in northern Kosovo but showed little sign of backing down from their opposing positions.

