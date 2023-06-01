MP: Day before Nepal PM's visit to Mahakal temple, ornamental piece at entrance falls
A day before Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachandas visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, an ornamental piece atop a pillar at the entrance of the Mahakal Lok corridor near the temple fell on Thursday.No one was injured in the incident near the Nandi Dwar, the main entrance to Mahakal Lok, though it caused panic among devotees for a few moments.Three days ago, six of the seven Saptarishi idols installed in Mahakal Lok near the temple had tumbled due to gusty winds.
A day before Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda's visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, an ornamental piece atop a pillar at the entrance of the Mahakal Lok corridor near the temple fell on Thursday.
No one was injured in the incident near the `Nandi Dwar', the main entrance to Mahakal Lok, though it caused panic among devotees for a few moments.
Three days ago, six of the seven `Saptarishi' idols installed in Mahakal Lok near the temple had tumbled due to gusty winds. Opposition Congress had targeted the BJP government over the incident, alleging corruption in the creation of the corridor.
"No one was injured. Thank God, nothing unfortunate happened this evening," area City Superintendent of Police Omprakash Mishra told PTI on Thursday. Temple administrator Sandip Soni said it was a small stone figure, and nobody was injured.
The ornamental piece, shaped like a small pitcher, was installed atop a 30-feet pillar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the multi-crore Mahakal Lok corridor in October 2022.
The Nepal PM is scheduled to visit the temple around 11 am Friday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel would be receiving him at the Nandi Dwar entrance, sources said.
