PM Modi greets people on Telangana's formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day on Friday.
The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired, he said in a tweet.
India's youngest state, Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 following a decades-long agitation.
The prime minister said, ''On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana.''
