Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

''Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: ''Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan''.

