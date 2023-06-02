Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.
Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.
''Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: ''Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan''.
