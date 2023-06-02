Putin: We will not let enemies destabilise Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2023
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of his Security Council on Friday that "ill-wishers" were increasingly trying to destabilise Russia and that this must be prevented.
"We must do everything we can to make sure that under no circumstances will they be allowed to do this," Putin said.

