Left Menu

Cong 'defaulted' on poll guarantees, huge difference in pre and post-poll statements, says Bommai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:36 IST
Cong 'defaulted' on poll guarantees, huge difference in pre and post-poll statements, says Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that Congress has defaulted on its poll guarantees, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the ruling party should not push the state into financial hardship to implement its guarantee scheme.

Pointing to the conditions attached to avail the guarantee schemes, the former Chief Minister said there is a big difference between the pre-election and the post-election statements of the party.

He was speaking to reporters on the Cabinet's decision regarding implementing the guarantees such as 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), and 10 kg rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

Referring to the Congress' promise of providing 200 units free electricity for everyone, Bommai said there is a difference in what the CM announced today. ''Calculating average consumption is a hidden agenda,'' he alleged. Under this scheme, the government will take into account the one-year average of power consumption and will give free electricity up to 10 per cent more than the average usage.

Stating that under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government announced that it would only provide additional 5 kgs while the Centre was already giving 5 kg of rice under the Food Security Act, the BJP leader said, ''The CM now says that 10 kg food grain will be given to all BPL households, whereas they had promised rice ahead of the polls.'' Attacking the Congress over the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, he said, ''Especially in poor households there are elderly women. By asking them to apply online, there is a trick to deny them the benefits of the scheme. All panchayats have PDOs. Information can be collected and given through them,'' He also expressed displeasure by pointing out that there is one month for filing application and a month for processing them.

Bommai also targeted the Congress government for not fulfilling the promises in accordance with the guarantee ahead of polls, by not extending the free travel scheme for women in public transport to AC and luxury buses, and limiting the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme to those who graduated in 2022-23.

Noting that Siddaramaiah has not revealed as to how much it will cost to implement these guarantees, the former CM demanded that the government provide clarity on the projects that would be stopped and reveal the source of money.

''If the government spends money and does not generate much revenue, the state will be in financial trouble. Our state is the highest tax collecting state. If the current economic situation is not managed properly, there will be financial burden.'' Seeking clarity on the loans the government would take, Bommai urged them not to push the state into financial hardship with their projects. BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi has sought that CM Siddaramaiah come out with a white paper on the state's economy, as he targeted the government on implementation of guarantees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023