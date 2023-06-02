Left Menu

Distressed over Odisha train accident, says TN Guv

May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on, a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.BJP TN chief K Annamalai expressed anguish over the fatal accident and condoled the loss of lives.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:33 IST
Distressed over Odisha train accident, says TN Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said he was ''extremely distressed'' over the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, in which 179 people were injured and 50 feared killed.

''Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes (out) to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on,'' a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.

BJP TN chief K Annamalai expressed anguish over the fatal accident and condoled the loss of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023