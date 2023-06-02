Distressed over Odisha train accident, says TN Guv
May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on, a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.BJP TN chief K Annamalai expressed anguish over the fatal accident and condoled the loss of lives.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said he was ''extremely distressed'' over the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, in which 179 people were injured and 50 feared killed.
''Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes (out) to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on,'' a Raj Bhavan official tweet quoted him as saying.
BJP TN chief K Annamalai expressed anguish over the fatal accident and condoled the loss of lives.
