Ecuadorean President Lasso will not run in August election
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:44 IST
Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said in a speech on Friday he will not run in early elections slated for August.
Lasso is governing by decree after invoking a constitutional mechanism earlier this month to dissolve the National Assembly legislature and cut his presidency short, amid an impeachment process against him.
