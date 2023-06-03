Left Menu

Digvijaya claims rampant corruption in development of Mahakal Lok corridor in MP

He also accused the BJP of rampant corruption in developing the Mahakal Lok corridor in the campus of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas, in Ujjain.Singh claimed the previous Congress government headed by Kamal Nath had approved a scheme worth Rs 300 crore for the Mahakal corridor and later a tender was issued by the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for this scheme.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of corruption in funds meant for religious works like the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and developing Mahakal Lok corridor in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress veteran alleged the BJP uses religion as a political weapon. "We all supported the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP Chief Minister) donated Rs 1 lakh and I gave Rs 1.11 lakh. But what happened to our money? There was corruption. The local BJP mayor (in Ayodhya) bought land for Rs 3 lakh and sold it the next day to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust for more than Rs 30 lakh," Singh alleged while speaking to reporters in Chhatarpur.

He alleged they (BJP) misuse money even in the construction of the temple for Lord Ram, who is our centre of faith. These people misuse religion as a political weapon, Singh added.

He also accused the BJP of rampant corruption in developing the Mahakal Lok corridor in the campus of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas, in Ujjain.

Singh claimed the previous Congress government headed by Kamal Nath had approved a scheme worth Rs 300 crore for the Mahakal corridor and later a tender was issued by the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for this scheme.

"The idols fell in the gust of wind. People estimate that corruption of about Rs 225 crore took place in this Rs 300-crore scheme. In Ujjain Simhastha (kumbh mela in 2016) too, Shivraj Singh's ministers and some contractors of Indore had committed massive corruption. These people don't spare even religious works and indulge in corruption," he said.

Six out of several idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor collapsed and got damaged due to gusty winds on Sunday evening, an official had said.

The development comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project in October last year. The total cost of the Mahakal Lok project is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore.

''There are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six fell as strong winds swept through the area,'' Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam had said.

