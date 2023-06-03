Bhagwat attends birth anniversary of Swami Chidananda Saraswati

Seers should strongly expound the value of ''Rashtra Dharma'', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.

He was here in Uttarakhand to attend an event at the Parmarth Niketan to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

''Our culture is great. But we have to make everyone realise it,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

Bhagwat recited a devotional poetry of Marathi seer Sant Tukaram.

He also met prominent seers in neighbouring Haridwar.

