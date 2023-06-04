Left Menu

"Consequence of CM Nitish Kumar's mentality of political instabilty," says Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha on Bhagalpur bridge collapse

While speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said,"There is a tradition of seeking commission in this government. It is a consequence of his (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity."

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge which collapsed in Bhagalpur is a consequence of Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar mentality of political instability which has resulted in administrative anarchy and corruption in the state. While speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said,"There is a tradition of seeking commission (bribe) in this government. It is a consequence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mentality of political instability that there's administrative anarchy and corruption. System is collapsing but they are talking about Opposition unity."

He further stated that there should be an immediate enquiry into the incident. "There needs to be accountabilty in this incident. Those involved in corruption in the government have fixed their commissions. Where is your zero tolerance on the corruption?" he said.

Soon after the collapse of the bridge, CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur and has asked the officials to identify those responsible for the incident. Reacting on the bridge collapse incident, JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal said that the bridge collapsed before the inauguration which was slated to happen by November-December later this year.

"We were expecting that the inauguration of the bridge would happen by November-December later this year. But the way it collapsed is unfortunate. A probe must happen into the incident, there's some fault," he said. Earlier today an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on

The moment when the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals. A similar incident of bridge collapse happened last year as well. A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river.

A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river, but no casualty was reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

