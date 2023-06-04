Left Menu

Will perform magic tricks to earn money, but won't let people of Jodhpur down: Gehlot

On a brief visit to his hometown, Gehlot inaugurated 16 development works worth Rs. 91 crores and laid the foundation of 44 projects worth Rs 1,000 crores in his run-up to the assembly election.He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for holding up the schemes of the Congress government in the state, citing the examples of the Rao Jodha Marg and a refinery project.

  • Country:
  • India

Terming himself as 'Pratham Sewak' of the people of Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said if the need arises he would earn money by performing magic tricks, but would not let the people of this Rajasthan district down.

The 72-year-old Congress leader was born into a family of professional magicians in Jodhpur. He made the statement while addressing the people during the inauguration of a newly built road 'Rao Jodha Marg' for the convenience of the tourists visiting the 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort.

While citing his role in the development of Jodhpur, Gehlot said he had become the MP for the first time 42 years back. ''What was Jodhpur then? No water, no train. But today, it has water, electricity, trains, roads, education and health infrastructure. I left nothing to be desired in these years,'' he said.

He said if somebody does a research on Jodhpur, they would learn about its development and see what Jodhpur was and what has it become now.

He also wished for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to grant heritage status to the Blue City. On a brief visit to his hometown, Gehlot inaugurated 16 development works worth Rs. 91 crores and laid the foundation of 44 projects worth Rs 1,000 crores in his run-up to the assembly election.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for holding up the schemes of the Congress government in the state, citing the examples of the Rao Jodha Marg and a refinery project. ''This road project had been announced during the previous Congress regime but BJP did not continue on it, which delayed the project. Similarly, the apathy of the BJP towards the refinery project not only delayed the project but also shot the project cost from Rs 39,000 crores to Rs 72,000 crores'', said Gehlot.

He said this is a wrong practice and the projects of one government should be continued and completed by the incumbent government. Taking a dig at Gehlot's magician remark, state BJP chief CP Joshi said the chief minister has only exhibited magic tricks during his tenure.

''You are a fraud, who is performing tricks by taking credits for the projects introduced by Centre,'' he said, adding that the Congress leader contributes some funds to the Central government schemes and then changes their names. What else the emergence of cash and gold from the cupboard in government offices is, if it is not magic, Joshi asked.

