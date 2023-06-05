Left Menu

Mexican president's party set to win State of Mexico: electoral authority

Mexican president's party set to win State of Mexico: electoral authority

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) is poised to win the governorship of the State of Mexico, the state's electoral institute forecast on Sunday.

A preliminary estimate showed MORENA's candidate Delfina Gomez was on track to win 52.1-54.2% support, while opposition contender Alejandra del Moral was expected to garner between 43.0-45.2%, the electoral institute said after Sunday's vote.

