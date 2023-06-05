Left Menu

Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Executive VP Group Strategy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:20 IST
Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Executive VP Group Strategy
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Group on Monday said it has appointed Amarjyoti Barua as Executive Vice President, Group Strategy.

In this role, he will lead the Group Strategy Office, working closely with the overall portfolio of businesses.

The investor relations function will also now be a part of Group Strategy, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

Barua will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah.

''Group Strategy is a pivotal force as it works closely with sectors across the Group to drive strong business outcomes. Amar brings great depth of knowledge and experience in financial and operational transformation which will add great value to Group Strategy,'' Shah noted.

Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Barua was with Baker Hughes for over six years.

In his last role as Senior Vice President - Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has presence in over 120 countries.

Prior to this, he was with GE for 18 years where he lived and worked in 8 different countries across multiple industry verticals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023