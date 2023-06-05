Maha: BJP MLA, others object to transfer of some forest officials, write to minister Mungantiwar

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Jaiswal and three other legislators have raised objections in the way some forest officials in Maharashtra were transferred and urged state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to recall the decision.

Jaiswal had written a letter in this connection to Mungantiwar last week alleging that due procedure was not followed while affecting these transfers.

Speaking to reporters, Mungantiwar said, ''The right to transfer personnel are with the top forest officials. I have always kept myself away from such transfers as I prefer to focus more on policy decisions.'' ''A probe has been ordered after receiving the complaints from MLAs. The complaints from the legislators are against forest officials working in their constituencies earlier. I have always asked forest officials to take decisions on transfers on merit,'' he said.

Action will be taken if needed in these cases, Mungantiwar added.

