"Many conversions took place in 15 years": Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams BJP

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for religious conversions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the number of churches that were built in 15 years (of BJP rule) were not built before or after that. The Chief Minister stated this in Raipur while reacting to the statement of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (during a Bastar visit) that if BJP comes to power they will bring a law on religious conversion, alleging that conversions are happening here continuously under the patronage of the state government."The numbers of churches that have been built in 15 years (in reference to BJP rule) were neither built before nor after that. Bharatiya Janata Party can refute my claim. The number of conversions that took place in 15 years has never happened before nor is happening now and when I say this, no statement from BJP comes," said CM Baghel."I want to say clearly that the church or any other place of worship will be built only when the people believing in that religion live there," he said, elaborating that the number of conversions that took place in 15 years has never happened.

He further elaborated that the law related to religious conversion has existed since the time of Madhya Pradesh and we have adopted it literally since 2000. "Complaints are being received regarding the religious conversion and actions are being taken on it. Some fake complaints have come to the fore but some genuine complaints received and actions in this connection have been taken," CM Baghel further remarked. (ANI)

