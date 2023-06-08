Left Menu

"Many conversions took place in 15 years": Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams BJP

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for religious conversions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the number of churches that were built in 15 years (of BJP rule) were not built before or after that.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:29 IST
"Many conversions took place in 15 years": Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams BJP
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for religious conversions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the number of churches that were built in 15 years (of BJP rule) were not built before or after that. The Chief Minister stated this in Raipur while reacting to the statement of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (during a Bastar visit) that if BJP comes to power they will bring a law on religious conversion, alleging that conversions are happening here continuously under the patronage of the state government."The numbers of churches that have been built in 15 years (in reference to BJP rule) were neither built before nor after that. Bharatiya Janata Party can refute my claim. The number of conversions that took place in 15 years has never happened before nor is happening now and when I say this, no statement from BJP comes," said CM Baghel."I want to say clearly that the church or any other place of worship will be built only when the people believing in that religion live there," he said, elaborating that the number of conversions that took place in 15 years has never happened.

He further elaborated that the law related to religious conversion has existed since the time of Madhya Pradesh and we have adopted it literally since 2000. "Complaints are being received regarding the religious conversion and actions are being taken on it. Some fake complaints have come to the fore but some genuine complaints received and actions in this connection have been taken," CM Baghel further remarked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023