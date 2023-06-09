QUOTES-Reactions to the indictment of Donald Trump

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 06:40 IST
Here are reactions after former President Donald Trump said he has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents. TESLA CEO ELON MUSK:

"There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust." ASA HUTCHINSON, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION:

"Donald Trump's actions - from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law - should not define our nation or the Republican Party. This is a sad day for our country." VIVEK RAMASWAMY, CANDIDATE FOR REPUBLICAN NOMINATION:

"It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren't in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and to restore the rule of law in our country." (Editing by Daniel Wallis)

