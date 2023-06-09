Left Menu

White House: Biden had no advance knowledge of Trump indictment

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 20:58 IST
President Joe Biden found out about the indictment against his one-time rival, former President Donald Trump, like everyone else and did not have advance knowledge of it, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, declined to comment on the unprecedented indictment by Biden's Justice Department.

