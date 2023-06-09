White House: Biden had no advance knowledge of Trump indictment

President Joe Biden found out about the indictment against his one-time rival, former President Donald Trump, like everyone else and did not have advance knowledge of it, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, declined to comment on the unprecedented indictment by Biden's Justice Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)