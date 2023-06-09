Left Menu

Goa CM chairs two-day 'chintan shibir' on state's 2047 vision

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:16 IST
Goa CM chairs two-day 'chintan shibir' on state's 2047 vision
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a conference with his cabinet colleagues and some MLAs to discuss the state's vision for 2047, an official said.

The 'Chintan Shibir: Goa's Vision at 2047' being held in a hotel in south Goa will culminate on Saturday, he added.

''The chintan shibir is a conference that will discuss and deliberate on Goa's vision for the future with focus on last mile delivery of services, infrastructure development and human resource development,'' the CM was quoted as saying in a statement.

This is the first time such a conference is being held after Sawant took over as CM for a second term in 2022, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023