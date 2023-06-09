Goa CM chairs two-day 'chintan shibir' on state's 2047 vision

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a conference with his cabinet colleagues and some MLAs to discuss the state's vision for 2047, an official said.

The 'Chintan Shibir: Goa's Vision at 2047' being held in a hotel in south Goa will culminate on Saturday, he added.

''The chintan shibir is a conference that will discuss and deliberate on Goa's vision for the future with focus on last mile delivery of services, infrastructure development and human resource development,'' the CM was quoted as saying in a statement.

This is the first time such a conference is being held after Sawant took over as CM for a second term in 2022, officials said.

