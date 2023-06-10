Amit Shah has asked Shinde to drop four Sena ministers, claims Sanjay Raut
In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped...this is my information, he said.When contacted for reaction, Shinde-led Shiv Senas spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said Rauts claim could be due to his habit of poking nose in other peoples business.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shinde-led party, however, poohpoohed Raut's statement.
There will be a political ''explosion'' over the long-expected cabinet expansion in the state, Raut told reporters.
''Amit Shah has given the CM some instructions for changes in the cabinet. In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped...this is my information,'' he said.
When contacted for reaction, Shinde-led Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said Raut's claim could be ''due to his habit of poking nose in other people's business.''
