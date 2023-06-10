Left Menu

Trump directed aide to move boxes of classified documents -indictment

Updated: 10-06-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:11 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was personally involved in the process of packing boxes from the White House, a federal indictment released on Friday said. After Trump received a subpoena in May 2022, Trump told two of his lawyers he did not want anyone looking through his boxes and "wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?" the indictment said.

He directed an aide to move boxes out of a storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago, it said.

