Trump attacks Special Counsel Smith in social media post

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in a social media post on Friday attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith, the man who has been investigating him over classified documents that led to his indictment.

"His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater," Trump wrote in the post on Truth Social, accompanied by a picture of Smith.

