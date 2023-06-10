National defense information must be protected, says special counsel in Trump case
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:41 IST
Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose investigation into former President Donald Trump over classified documents led to his indictment, on Friday said laws that protect national defense information are critical and must be enforced.
Smith said he would seek a speedy trial in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement