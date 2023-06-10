Left Menu

3-day national executive meet of Youth Congress concludes

Addressing the party leaders and workers after the meeting in Hyderabad, IYC national president Srinivas B V said youngsters will connect with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.Youngsters will connect with the Congress party in the Assembly elections to be held at the end of 2023 and in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 01:09 IST
3-day national executive meet of Youth Congress concludes
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) concluded on Friday with a resolution to take the ideas of the Congress party to the masses through the medium of its campaign ''Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo'', party officials said. Addressing the party leaders and workers after the meeting in Hyderabad, IYC national president Srinivas B V said youngsters will connect with the Congress in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

''Youngsters will connect with the Congress party in the Assembly elections to be held at the end of 2023 and in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. These elections are important for us. As a youth organisation, we have to go ahead with the party's ideology and guarantees in every state,'' he said.

Election management programmes of the party, such as ''Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo'', ''Buniyaad Yuva Sammelan'', ''Youth Connect Programme'' and ''Ek Booth Paanch Youth'', were discussed, apart from other campaign strategies for the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023