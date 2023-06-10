Arrests and hate speech target Baha’i minority in Yemen
UN News | Updated: 10-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 07:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DU executive council to take call on removing chapter on poet Muhammad Iqbal who wrote 'Saare jahan se achha'
Operation to empty Yemen Safer oil tanker set to begin, UN says
Muhammad Iqbal composed 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' but never believed in it: DU Vice-Chancellor
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions
Mumbai: Case registered against five for travelling to Yemen despite travel ban