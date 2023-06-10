Left Menu

Arrests and hate speech target Baha’i minority in Yemen

UN News | Updated: 10-06-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 07:57 IST
Arrests and hate speech target Baha’i minority in Yemen
The UN rights office (OHCHR) sounded the alarm on Friday over the detention in Yemen's capital Sana'a of followers of the minority Baha'i faith - and a subsequent sermon by a leading cleric targeting them and other religious groups. OHCHR said that on 25 May, security forces **stormed a peaceful meeting** of Baha'is in Sana'a. Seventeen people, including five women, were taken to an unknown location, and all but one, are still being held incommunicado. Tweet URL > UNHumanRights The UN rights office urged the de facto Houthi authorities in Sana'a, to immediately release the detainees. ## Call for killings On 2 June, according to OHCHR, Shamseddin Sharafeddin, the Mufti appointed by leaders of the Houthi rebel movement accused the detained Baha'is of being traitors, and said that **if they did not repent, they "should be killed"**. Baha'i is a faith that emphasizes the worth of all religions since its establishment in the 19th century, according to the international community's website, including "divine educators" such as Abraham, Moses, Krishna, Jesus and the prophet Muhammad. Around one per cent of Yemen's non-Muslim population are estimated to subscribe to the faith. Houthi rebels, who are Shia Muslims, have controlled Sana'a since 2014, as part of the long-running conflict with officially-recognized Government forces and their allies, for full control of the country. ## **Sermon incited 'discrimination and violence'** OHCHR Spokesperson briefing in Geneva, Jeremy Laurence, condemned the use of "any language that incites discrimination and violence, particularly against minorities, and often leads to forced exile and displacement", in addition to contravening international law. "We remind the de facto authorities in Sana'a, that they must respect the human rights of people living under their control", added Mr. Laurence. "Human rights guarantees minorities, among other things, **the right to profess and practice their own religion** and the **right to a fair trial** before an independent and impartial tribunal", he continued. He said pre-trial detention " **should be the exception** and should be used only if reasonable and necessary, based on an individual assessment of each case."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023