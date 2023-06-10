Left Menu

MP: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar offers prayers at Peetambra Peeth in Datia

PTI | Datia | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:16 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered prayers at the famous Peetambra Peeth, a complex of Hindu temples, in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

The 61-year-old Congress leader reached the hallowed temple here around 3 pm and flew to Gwalior after worshipping the deities. He was accompanied by local Congress leaders.

Shivakumar will also pay obeisance in temples in Ujjain on Sunday. His visit to shrines in MP is being seen as a thanksgiving trip after the Congress pulled off an emphatic victory in the assembly elections in the southern state last month.

From Gwalior, Shivakumar is scheduled to fly to Indore from where he will travel to Ujjain by road, according to his tour programme released to the media.

Around 4 am on Sunday, he will take part in 'Bhasm Aarti' at the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlings’ in the country. He will also offer prayers at the Kalabhairava temple in the city.

The Karnataka Congress chief, known for his troubleshooting skills in the party, will depart from Indore on Sunday morning.

In the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly last month, the Congress won 135 seats. The BJP and JD(S) won 66 and 19 seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

