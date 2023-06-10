Amit Shah accuses Uddhav Thackeray of betraying BJP for CM's post after 2019 Maha polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray of betraying the BJP for the chief minister's post after the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019 by joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party.

Addressing a rally at Nanded as a part of the BJP's outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said the BJP didn't bring down the Thackeray-led MVA government last year, but they were Shiv Sainiks who were tired of Thackeray's policies and were not ready to go with the NCP headed by Sharad Pawar. ''I as a BJP president and then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had carried out negotiations in which Thackeray agreed that if the NDA emerged victorious, Fadnavis will be the chief minister (again). However, after the results (in 2019), Thackeray broke the promise and sat in NCP's lap,'' Shah added. The Shiv Sena (Undivided) and the BJP contested the 2019 assembly polls together, but the former walked out of the alliance over the post of chief minister.

