T'gana: Amit Shah to address BJP public meeting at Khammam on June 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a BJP public meeting at Khammam in Telangana on June 15.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested the people of Khammam district to support the party and to voluntarily attend the meeting. Kumar, who appointed assembly constituency-wise in-charges for the meeting, on Saturday discussed with them about reaching out to people in Khammam district. He directed the constituency in-charges to hold booth-level meetings to mobilise people for the meeting, party sources said.

Aiming to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS in Telangana in the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, the BJP is keen on making Shah's public meeting a grand success.

