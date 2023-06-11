Left Menu

Congress govt in Rajasthan apathetic towards corruption, unemployment: Piyush Goyal

Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Saturday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over various issues, including corruption and unemployment, and accused it of adopting a policy of appeasement.In a press conference at the BJP office in Alwar, Goyal accused the Rajasthan government of being apathetic towards corruption, unemployment and development works.According to a party statement, Goyal said, The unemployed feel cheated by the paper leak scandal.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 00:20 IST
According to a party statement, Goyal said, ''The unemployed feel cheated by the paper leak scandal. The Congress government in Rajasthan is not even able to provide drinking water to people. There is a question mark on the working style of the government." He also accused the state government of adopting a policy of appeasement.

Goyal and BJP MP Poonam Mahajan attended various programmes in Alwar to mark the nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Goyal said India's economy is at the fifth position and efforts are being made to make it the third largest economy in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

