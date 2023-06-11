Left Menu

Bengal Cong chief visits family of slain party worker in Murshidabad district

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited the house of party worker Fulchand Sheikh in Murshidabad district who was shot dead in the run-up to the panchayat election. The Congress, he said, would also demand police protection for the villagers as people were living in fear.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 12:52 IST
Bengal Cong chief visits family of slain party worker in Murshidabad district
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited the house of party worker Fulchand Sheikh in Murshidabad district who was shot dead in the run-up to the panchayat election. Condemning the incident, the Congress leader questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ''silence'' on the matter. Sheikh, 45, was attacked by TMC's goons on June 9 when he was playing cards at Ratanpur village on Friday, his family members alleged. He was rushed to Kandi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The charge was, however, denied by the ruling party. The incident took place when the process of filing nominations for the July 8 rural polls is underway. Chowdhury assured the bereaved family that the party would protest the killing and demand justice. The Congress, he said, would also demand police protection for the villagers as people were living in fear. Two others were also injured in the attack, the police had said. The Congress leader claimed that after committing the crime, the culprits looted belongings from Sheikh's house.

Local leaders of the TMC claimed that personal rivalry was behind the killing. Meanwhile, another person has been arrested in connection with the case on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests to three, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023