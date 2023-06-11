Left Menu

UK minister: 'The world has moved on' from Boris Johnson

Johnson quit parliament late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown- breaking parties were held in Downing Street. Asked about criticism from Johnson and his allies that he was forced out, Shapps told Sky News: "The world has moved on.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:38 IST
UK minister: 'The world has moved on' from Boris Johnson
Grant Shapps Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The world has moved on from former British prime minister Boris Johnson and the governing Conservative Party and the rest of the country do not miss the drama of his period in office, energy minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday. Johnson quit parliament late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown- breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

Asked about criticism from Johnson and his allies that he was forced out, Shapps told Sky News: "The world has moved on. He is the one who's removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of parliament." Parliament's privileges committee - the main disciplinary body for lawmakers - had the power to recommend Johnson be suspended from parliament. If the suspension is for more than 10 days, voters in his constituency could have demanded he stood for re-election to continue as their representative.

Johnson, who became prime minister in 2019 with a promise to deliver Brexit, saw his premiership cut short last year in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his office and residence. His administration's combative and often chaotic approach to governing and repeated scandals exhausted the goodwill of many of his lawmakers. Opinion polls show he is no longer popular with the public at large.

"I really like Boris and I worked very closely with him," Shapps told BBC TV. "He had many qualities ... but I think people both in the Conservative Party and outside don't miss the drama of it all." Johnson's former director of communications Guto Harri told Sky News the former leader had been "hounded" out of politics.

In his resignation statement, Johnson railed against the inquiry that examined whether he misled parliament about the gatherings, saying it had not found "a shred of evidence" against him. He also took aim at current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Asked if Johnson would be back, Harri said: "It's virtually impossible to write him off, but I don't think this is part of an elaborate plot to sort of destabilise and topple Rishi Sunak."

"I think Boris Johnson feels that there is an opportunity for him now to go off and lick his wounds, but also seize new opportunities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023