Maha CM Shinde meets J-K Lt Governor, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities. Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtras art, culture and food in Kashmir.

Maha CM Shinde meets J-K Lt Governor, seeks land in Srinagar for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from Shinde's office said. The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities. Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture and food in Kashmir.

